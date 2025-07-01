South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into sexual assault allegations against judge Mbenenge

01 July 2025 - 09:41 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing into allegations of sexual harassment against Eastern Cape High Court judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Office of chief justice says it's 'protecting staffer after death threat'

Andiswa Mengo, a judges' secretary who has laid a sexual harassment complaint against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, has been ...
News
3 weeks ago

Parties wrangle over gender expert at Mbenenge sexual harassment tribunal

The work of the tribunal requires ‘not just an evaluation of the facts but also the context in which it all happened’, says counsel for Andiswa Mengo
News
1 month ago

‘Mutually destructive’ versions test Mengo’s credibility at sexual harassment tribunal

The evidence of a former JSC official may be used by Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge to boost his defence
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama arrested South Africa
  2. Transnet Engineering launches national career day to empower unemployed youth South Africa
  3. Girl, 3, killed by dogs in Ekurhuleni, mourned by mom battling cancer South Africa
  4. SA’s young entrepreneurs building brands and breaking barriers South Africa
  5. Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops news

Latest Videos

Seven killed during Togo protests, human rights activists say | REUTERS
Who will succeed Daniel Craig as the next James Bond? | REUTERS