Water supply interruptions affecting some Joburg health facilities

Helen Joseph Hospital on Tuesday experienced water supply interruptions which are affecting parts of the hospital and surrounding communities.

This follows a notice issued by Rand Water regarding scheduled water supply interruptions due to infrastructure maintenance at Eikenhof, Zwartkopjes and Palmiet pumping stations planned for June 30 to July 21.

“Johannesburg Water tankers have been dispatched to pump water into the hospital tanks to ensure continuity of services,” the Gauteng health department said.

It said Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital was affected by the Zwartkopjes water system interruption, with no pumping to the Parktown 2 Reservoir since Monday morning.

“However, the facility is still receiving water through gravity feed from the reservoir and tanks continue to be supplied for the time being.”

The department said the Alexandra and Hillbrow community health centres were also affected and were now relying on JoJo tanks for water.

