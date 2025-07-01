South Africa

Why it's not worth buying 'cheap' gas canister refills

illegal operators often add water, paraffin or other substances to add weight

01 July 2025 - 13:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Only purchase gas cylinders and refills from licensed legal operators. Stock photo.
Only purchase gas cylinders and refills from licensed legal operators. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/siraphol

“Discount prices” and incorrectly refilled gas cylinders can put lives and property at risk. Here are the reasons it may actually not be a bargain and the warning signs to look out for.

“When family safety is at stake, shortcuts can prove far more costly than any initial savings,” says Jeremie Tromp from Easigas.

“Legal requirements mandate that gas cylinders be filled exclusively by trained, certified professionals adhering to strict safety protocols. However, illegal operators disregard these standards, cutting corners and tampering with contents to offer cylinder refills at reduced prices.”

Overfilled cylinders increase pressure to dangerous levels, making them unstable. Even minor impacts, temperature changes, or mishandling can lead to leaks.

Contaminated gas is another hazard. Tromp says illegal operators often add water, paraffin, or other substances to increase cylinder weight. “These mixtures burn inefficiently, damage appliances and compromise seals, creating hidden leaks that endanger homes and occupants.”

Cylinders may also be underfilled to appear like a better deal but actually contain less gas than advertised, forcing consumers to refill more frequently and spend more overall.

Fuel price hikes kick in at midnight: what you’ll pay from Wednesday

After four months of consecutive declines, South African motorists will face sharp fuel price increases from midnight on Tuesday.
Motoring
3 hours ago

“Contaminated fuel can destroy a R3,000 gas stove, while hidden leaks can trigger fires. Insurance companies may likely repudiate claims when investigations reveal the use of illegally refilled cylinders. Families have lost their homes entirely. The question isn’t whether this could happen to you — it’s whether you’re prepared to risk everything you own.”

The risks extend beyond individual homes to entire communities, he says. Illegal operators often transport numerous improperly secured cylinders on vehicles without adequate safety measures.

“A pothole or sudden turn could damage a valve, creating a mobile hazard on public roads. These operators also store hundreds of cylinders in cramped garages or makeshift workshops. One accident could devastate an entire neighbourhood.”

Red flags for consumers to watch out for include:

  • prices significantly below market rates;
  • no receipts, documentation, or certification proof;
  • seals that don’t match the cylinder brand;
  • blank or generic neck rings (legitimate cylinders display company name, weight, serial number and country of origin); and
  • multiple brands delivered from the same vehicle.

“If something appears questionable, it likely is,” advises Tromp.

If you believe your cylinder has been illegally refilled, do not ignite the gas or handle the cylinder roughly. Contact a licensed gas supplier to safely remove and replace the cylinder or return the cylinder to the purchase point. Report the seller to your local municipality or the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Safety Association. It is also advisable to alert your community through appropriate channels so they do not fall for the same “deal”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

The battle for survival gets real in Joburg

This week's price hikes for rates, water and electricity are pushing families to their limits.
News
2 days ago

DA slams poor fire safety as 13 Gauteng schools still to be repaired after blazes

Since 2019, 29 schools across the province have been damaged by fire, but only six have been fixed by the Gauteng department of education, at a total ...
News
6 days ago

Shack dwellers living on top of a gas pipe

A Johannesburg suburb is “sitting on a time bomb” after a group of shack dwellers set up home directly above an underground gas pipeline.
News
1 month ago

Gauteng health department warns of risk of burn injuries among children

As winter sets in across South Africa, the Gauteng department of health is sounding the alarm over a silent seasonal crisis of burn injuries, ...
News
1 month ago

Chemical gas leak leaves dozens injured in Cato Ridge

A freak incident which caused a gas leak left dozens of factory workers injured in Cato Ridge, northwest of Durban, on Monday.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama arrested South Africa
  2. Transnet Engineering launches national career day to empower unemployed youth South Africa
  3. Girl, 3, killed by dogs in Ekurhuleni, mourned by mom battling cancer South Africa
  4. SA’s young entrepreneurs building brands and breaking barriers South Africa
  5. Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops news

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS