South Africa

AG demands swift justice in audit manager Mpho Mafole's death

He was Ekurhuleni’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits

02 July 2025 - 19:07 By TimesLIVE
Mpho Mafole, senior auditor at the Ekurhuleni municipality, was gunned down on Monday night.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Auditor General of SA (Agsa) has extended condolences to the family of its former employee, Mpho Mafole, who was killed in Ekurhuleni on Monday.

Mafole was the city’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits. The 47-year-old was shot while driving on the R23 in Esselen Park.

Agsa said Mafole was its employee for 16 years, serving in its investigations business unit before moving on to pursue new opportunities earlier this year.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Mafole family, former colleagues and friends who have worked with him. Though the circumstances of his passing are yet to be established, we extend our sympathies to all colleagues in the accounting profession,” said Agsa spokesperson Harold Maloka.

The Auditor General also extended condolences to the leadership and colleagues at Ekurhuleni municipality.

“We hope and trust that the police will complete their investigations swiftly and that appropriate consequences will apply.”

