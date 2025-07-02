“The data show a clear link between lifestyle and these health conditions. We must intervene early if we want to reverse the trend,” said Peer.
Children are getting lifestyle diseases of middle-aged adults
Bad eating habits and a lack of exercise are contributing to a growing obesity crisis among children, leading to severe lifestyle-related diseases.
A study conducted by researchers from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban assessed the health records of 430 children under the age of 12 treated for obesity over 10 years, between 2012 and 2022.
More than a quarter (27.9%) of the children were under the age of five, with the average age just more than seven years.
Fast Facts from the Study:
• 430 children with obesity were assessed over 10 years
• 58.9% had elevated blood pressure, 30% had abnormal cholesterol levels and 5% had prediabetes or type 2 diabetes
• 42% engaged in less than 30 minutes of physical activity daily
• 47.9% consumed sugary drinks daily
According to the researchers, nearly half of the children had hypertension (46.1%), while another 12.8% were found to be pre-hypertensive. In addition, 30.2% had dyslipidaemia — abnormal cholesterol or fat levels in the blood — and about 5% had prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.
These conditions significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes and kidney problems later in life.
“Seeing such a high burden of chronic diseases in children — some as young as five — is a red flag. These are conditions we typically expect in middle-aged adults, yet they’re already taking root in childhood due to obesity,” said Prof Nasheeta Peer, one of the authors of the study and a researcher at the SAMRC’s non-communicable diseases research unit.
The study also highlighted the role of unhealthy lifestyle habits. Many of the children reported behaviours known to contribute to weight gain and cardiometabolic issues.
Almost half (47.9%) consumed sugary soft drinks daily, 43.5% spent more than two hours a day on screens and 42.3% engaged in less than 30 minutes of physical activity per day.
“The data show a clear link between lifestyle and these health conditions. We must intervene early if we want to reverse the trend,” said Peer.
Researchers also noted a strong family history of obesity, diabetes and hypertension among participants. This, they suggest, may point to genetic predispositions and unhealthy family environments where poor diet and inactivity are common.
Despite the worrying findings, the study provides a path forward. It recommends urgent implementation of interventions that focus on prevention, including encouraging healthy diets, increasing physical activity and reducing screen time in children. It also calls for routine screening of children for obesity and its associated conditions so that early treatment can be provided.
“The earlier we act, the better the outcomes,” said Peer. “Children with high glucose or high blood pressure levels still have a chance to reverse these conditions. But without action, we’re looking at a generation facing high rates of heart disease and diabetes by the time they reach adulthood.”
The study's authors also emphasised the need for broader, multi-sectoral action. This includes tackling the political, socioeconomic and environmental drivers of obesity — such as the easy availability of unhealthy foods, inadequate recreational spaces and limited access to health services.
