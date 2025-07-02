South Africa

Cops uncover fake dollar, rand notes being printed in Pretoria

02 July 2025 - 12:13 By TimesLIVE
Batches of counterfeit money were seized in Lyttelton, Pretoria.
Image: SAPS

Three men were arrested in Pretoria on Tuesday on charges of possession of counterfeit money and printing fake banknotes.

The undercover unit from Lyttelton police station was operating in a shopping centre when they noticed a man behaving suspiciously at the ATMs. He was searched and in his bag the team discovered a large amount of counterfeit money, with blank papers in between. 

The suspect led the police to a house where more fake notes were discovered, with a machine used to print fake rand and US dollar notes.

Two men at the house were also arrested. The trio will appear in court soon.

