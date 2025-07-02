Three men were arrested in Pretoria on Tuesday on charges of possession of counterfeit money and printing fake banknotes.
The undercover unit from Lyttelton police station was operating in a shopping centre when they noticed a man behaving suspiciously at the ATMs. He was searched and in his bag the team discovered a large amount of counterfeit money, with blank papers in between.
The suspect led the police to a house where more fake notes were discovered, with a machine used to print fake rand and US dollar notes.
Two men at the house were also arrested. The trio will appear in court soon.
TimesLIVE
Cops uncover fake dollar, rand notes being printed in Pretoria
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
