Joburg's motorists brace for a tougher month as fuel prices rise

Motorists across Johannesburg woke up to steeper fuel prices on Wednesday, with the department of mineral and petroleum resources confirming a sharp increase in petrol and diesel costs driven by international oil prices and tensions in the Middle East.

Many petrol stations were quieter than usual on Wednesday morning, with most motorists coming in having no idea of the petrol price hike.

Some drivers who had heard about the increase on Tuesday had filled up before the increase, while others were caught off guard, with many expressing frustration and concern about how the price rise will affect their already tight monthly budgets.

Phumzile Chambers, one of the motorists caught off guard, did not know about the price hike until Wednesday morning, though she said you “should expect anything in South Africa”.

“I was supposed to put in a full tank, now I'm only putting R700. That's already R100 more than last month. But I refuse to leave my car at home. I’ll put R200 a day if I have to, but tell [President Cyril] Ramaphosa we are striking,” Chambers told TimesLIVE.