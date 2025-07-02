Foreign criminals sentenced to jail time should ideally be deported to their countries of origin to serve their terms, says correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald.
He hopes the home affairs department can assist with deportations of foreign offenders granted parole.
His department spends R11m a day on inmates from other countries, he told parliament's correctional services portfolio committee on Tuesday.
“The South African taxpayer foots the bill for more than 24,000 foreigners in correctional facilities. Calculated at R463 per day, this results in an expense of R11,112,000 per day.
“We are exploring various solutions, including diplomatic approaches.”
Anna Molepo, the department's chief deputy commissioner of community corrections, previously told the committee the number of sentenced foreigners in South African prisons was 12,676 in January 2025, which was 12.4% of the sentenced inmate population.
The committee was briefed in February on the challenges the department faced, including the legal issues that affect deportation orders and the processing of foreigners. The department said it was working to ensure the Immigration Act aligns with the relevant frameworks.
On Tuesday, Dereleen James, an ActionSA MP, called for accelerated deportation policies.
“Prisoners live in relative comfort while our communities are being destroyed, broken, under-resourced and forgotten,” James said. The R463 daily cost per inmate could fund 555,600 loaves of bread, enough to feed 277,800 households with two loaves each.
Minister wants foreign offenders to serve time in countries of origin
Image: 123RF/ danhenson
Foreign criminals sentenced to jail time should ideally be deported to their countries of origin to serve their terms, says correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald.
He hopes the home affairs department can assist with deportations of foreign offenders granted parole.
His department spends R11m a day on inmates from other countries, he told parliament's correctional services portfolio committee on Tuesday.
“The South African taxpayer foots the bill for more than 24,000 foreigners in correctional facilities. Calculated at R463 per day, this results in an expense of R11,112,000 per day.
“We are exploring various solutions, including diplomatic approaches.”
Anna Molepo, the department's chief deputy commissioner of community corrections, previously told the committee the number of sentenced foreigners in South African prisons was 12,676 in January 2025, which was 12.4% of the sentenced inmate population.
The committee was briefed in February on the challenges the department faced, including the legal issues that affect deportation orders and the processing of foreigners. The department said it was working to ensure the Immigration Act aligns with the relevant frameworks.
On Tuesday, Dereleen James, an ActionSA MP, called for accelerated deportation policies.
“Prisoners live in relative comfort while our communities are being destroyed, broken, under-resourced and forgotten,” James said. The R463 daily cost per inmate could fund 555,600 loaves of bread, enough to feed 277,800 households with two loaves each.
Prison inmates bake bread to cut food costs
After Groenewald's briefing, the committee queried the price the department paid for bread procured for inmates.
In the 2024/2025 financial year, 5.27-million loaves of bread were required/ordered from correctional services' bakeries and about five-million were baked — a shortfall of 270,870. These loaves had to be procured from outside suppliers.
It cost the department R7.91 to bake a loaf of bread compared with R13.36 to buy it from an outside supplier.
The price from the external supplier has since increased to R22.95 per loaf for the 2025/2026 financial year.
Members of the committee expressed dissatisfaction, indicating that the department is now paying more per loaf for the bulk supply of bread than a normal South African pays in a retail shop.
“It cannot be that we are paying so much. We note and welcome the input by the minister that the procedure of appointment of contractors is being reworked, as the price is excessive,” said committee chairperson Kgomotso Ramolobeng.
The department told MPs it was working towards self-sufficiency in baking its own bread, which has led to savings of more than R27.4m for the 2024/2025 financial year. The department has 11 bakeries in six regions and a 12th is about to open.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Raids reveal scale of gangs and corruption in correctional facilities
‘No parole for high risk lifers’ — Correctional services minister Groenewald
Groenewald calls for corporal punishment for those who can't afford bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos