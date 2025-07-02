South Africa

Panelbeater accidentally destroys five customers' cars

02 July 2025 - 17:20
Firefighters battling an inferno as panelbeater mistakenly burns five cars.
Image: Supplied

What was meant to be a fire to get rid of rubbish resulted in five cars being gutted while awaiting repairs at a panelbeating workshop.

The incident happened on Tuesday at Waterloo in KwaZulu-Natal after the Malawian owner started the fire.

Prem Balram, a spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit SA, said unit members “arrived on the scene at about 1.30pm and removed gas cylinders lying near the burning vehicles.

“The flames spread through the yard, which resulted in five customers' vehicles catching alight. Firefighters from the eThekwini fire department extinguished the blaze.”

No injuries were reported.

Why it's not worth buying 'cheap' gas canister refills

"Discount prices" and incorrectly refilled gas cylinders can put lives and property at risk. Here are the reasons it may actually not be a bargain ...
News
1 day ago

Gang turns pens-down party deadly

Two young men dead, seven people in hospital after attacks near Nompumelelo tavern
News
1 day ago

Quick-thinking hikers get help to injured German visitor on Lion's Head

Rescuers have thanked a group of compassionate hikers who assisted an injured German visitor who fell 10m down a stepped path on the Lion's Head ...
News
1 day ago

Time to stop the RAF carnage

Collins Letsoalo is a law unto himself, presiding over over billions of rand
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
