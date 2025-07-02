What was meant to be a fire to get rid of rubbish resulted in five cars being gutted while awaiting repairs at a panelbeating workshop.
The incident happened on Tuesday at Waterloo in KwaZulu-Natal after the Malawian owner started the fire.
Prem Balram, a spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit SA, said unit members “arrived on the scene at about 1.30pm and removed gas cylinders lying near the burning vehicles.
“The flames spread through the yard, which resulted in five customers' vehicles catching alight. Firefighters from the eThekwini fire department extinguished the blaze.”
No injuries were reported.
SowetanLIVE
Panelbeater accidentally destroys five customers' cars
Image: Supplied
