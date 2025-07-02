South Africa

POLL | How can government ensure AI is integrated into the education syllabus?

02 July 2025 - 11:56 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A lesson being conducted in virtual reality glasses in a school classroom. Stock image.
A lesson being conducted in virtual reality glasses in a school classroom. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com

In the fast-paced digital age, artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being integrated into different fields to improve efficiency.

The KwaZulu-Natal youth parliament has called for a complete overhaul of the “outdated” school curriculum to better prepare pupils for future careers.

While some schools have started incorporating AI into the syllabus, such as coding, others are left behind.

More than 70 delegates representing the MK Party, IFP, ANC, DA, EFF and NFP condemned the syllabus as “disconnected and obsolete”.

They called for the urgent inclusion of AI and digital literacy, entrepreneurship, climate awareness, African history and mental health support, arguing a curriculum stuck in the past cannot prepare pupils for a world that has moved on.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN youth parliament wants to overthrow education syllabus

Delegates argue the post-apartheid education system fails to reflect the needs of young people or the economy
Politics
8 hours ago

Cultivating future leaders: the Wits postgraduate advantage

SPONSORED | The university offers several joint degree programmes in collaboration with top institutions around the world
Business Times
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | The future is here, but SA’s youth is ill-equipped for AI and an ever-changing world

More needs to be done to equip SA's youth for the challenges of the future workplace, writes Justice Malala
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

A generation unbound: youth shows the way

Young South Africans need an enabling environment that doesn’t smother their ambition under red tape or relegate their ideas to pilot projects that ...
Business Times
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top Ekurhuleni auditing official gunned down in his car South Africa
  2. Baby taken from shopping centre is found, Cape Town woman arrested South Africa
  3. Possible stage 2 load-shedding if breakdowns spike in winter: Eskom South Africa
  4. Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier South Africa
  5. Gauteng education department clarifies payment delays for education and general ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jury agrees on all but one count at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial | REUTER
2025 Volkswagen Golf