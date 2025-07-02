South Africa

Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier

02 July 2025 - 07:47 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Airports Company South Africa says travellers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flights to allow adequate time for processing. Stock photo.
The Airports Company South Africa says travellers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flights to allow adequate time for processing. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/koharoon

Changes have been implemented at security checkpoints at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport which caused long queues on Tuesday.

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed "operational disruptions" and said it was working to restore normal service levels.

In an update late on Tuesday afternoon, Acsa said: "Domestic operations have largely stabilised, while an incoming shift has been deployed to bolster capacity and assist international travellers. We anticipate full operational capacity will be restored by Wednesday morning.

"Travellers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flights to allow adequate time for processing.

"We encourage all passengers to proceed to the security screening areas immediately after check-in to avoid delays."

Acsa, which did not explain what changes have been implemented, said it did not affect other airports.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cyberattack takes out SAA’s website and other systems, airline confirms

A ‘significant cyber incident’ began on May 3, SAA says
News
1 month ago

Check-in glitch resolved at SA airports after weekend delays

Airports Company South Africa said on Monday the check-in system is now operational, allowing FlySafair and Lift Airline to resume normal processes.
News
3 months ago

Acsa urged to keep up with surge in tourism

South African airports must become more efficient in processing aircraft as well as local and international arrivals if the country is to make the ...
Business Times
4 months ago

Creecy adopts report that investigated problems with air traffic control

There is a shortage of critical staff, including flight procedure designers, surveyors, technical staff, engineers, instructors and in air traffic ...
News
5 months ago

R22bn upgrade for airports set for take-off

The public should start seeing improvements in airports around the country from 2025, as Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) rolls out a R22bn ...
Business Times
6 months ago

‘System failure’ leads to delays at OR Tambo International passport control

The Airports Company SA (Acsa) warned on Monday of longer queues at passport control points at OR Tambo International Airport due to a border ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top Ekurhuleni auditing official gunned down in his car South Africa
  2. Baby taken from shopping centre is found, Cape Town woman arrested South Africa
  3. Possible stage 2 load-shedding if breakdowns spike in winter: Eskom South Africa
  4. Gauteng education department clarifies payment delays for education and general ... South Africa
  5. Job cuts on the cards at Exxaro's Leeuwpan mine South Africa

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
Tesla sales rise in Norway and Spain, boosted by Model Y