South Africa

Tt100, DaVinci Institute launch youth farming programme in Free State

One of the sector’s most persistent issues is the shortage of skilled people who can manage the complexities of modern agriculture

02 July 2025 - 18:32 By TimesLIVE
Chairman of tt100 and The DaVinci Institute CEO, Prof Ben Anderson.
Image: Supplied

Nonprofit company tt100 and business school The DaVinci Institute this week launched the Free State arm of the structured incubated entrepreneurial development programme for food producers and food manufacturers.

Tt100 runs a business innovation awards programme for organisations and individuals that operate within a developing socioeconomic context.

The company, The DaVinci Institute and the banking sector through Bankseta will also launch the programme in Gauteng, KZN and North West province.

The Free State arm of the programme was launched at Glen Agricultural College on Monday. This part of the programme aims to empower 15 young farmers with entrepreneurship and managerial skills, including management of technology and business development, to operate within the food production and food manufacturing sector.

CEO of The DaVinci Institute and chairperson of tt100 Professor Ben Anderson said the programme provided a value chain of food production and food manufacturing.

“It also embraces the relationship of how to manage technology and innovation in an ecosystem. We should not produce for the sake of selling, but we need to look at the latest trends in food.

“We want to link the participants with the markets, research and industry departments,” Anderson said. 

The programme provides participants with exposure to education, business coaching, masterclasses, training workshops, development of business proposals and a local food festival. 

Tt100 and DaVinci said their programme responded directly to the systemic challenges facing the agricultural sector. One of the sector’s most persistent issues was the shortage of skilled people who can manage the complexities of modern agriculture.

The programme focuses on black-owned and women-led SMMEs who are often excluded from high-value agricultural opportunities. It also fosters co-operative business models that promote collaboration, peer learning and social capital.

TimesLIVE

