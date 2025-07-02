South Africa

Two family members of 'rotten food farmer' arrested by Hawks

02 July 2025 - 15:39
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
The inside of a walk-in fridge Mpumalanga farmer Pieter Grobler claimed was used to store pig food. Two of Grobler's family members, Mark and Sonnet Lombard, are joining him in the dock after they were arrested by the Hawks this week.
Image: Hendrik Hancke

Two family members will join Mpumalanga farmer Pieter Grobler, who is accused of repackaging and selling expired and rotten food for human consumption, in court after they were arrested by the Hawks this week.

“Mark Lombard, 29, and Sonnet Lombard, 46, have joined Pieter Grobler, 41, who was released on R8,000 bail after he was arrested for repackaging and selling expired and rotten food for human consumption at a farm in Charl Cilliers [in Mpumalanga] in February,” Hawks spokesperson Magonseni Nkosi told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

“The two suspects, believed to be Grobler's relatives, were arrested by the Hawks' Secunda serious organised crime investigation-led team, including tactical response team, Secunda K9, Charl Cillier SAPS and Secunda criminal records centre officers [and] brand owners on Tuesday.”

The Lombards were released on warning after their brief court appearance in Secunda magistrate's court on Tuesday.

“The two suspects allegedly conspired with Grobler to commit fraudulent activities and money laundering. They were warned by the court to appear with Grobler on August 1.”

According to the Hawks, during Grobler's arrest several assets were found on the scene and are subject to further investigation.

Man accused of selling repackaged food gets bail

Mpumalanga farmer Pieter Johannes Grobler will return to court on March 27.
News
4 months ago

A senior Hawks source told TimesLIVE the fraud charges related to the markups they allegedly charged on the spoilt food.

“They would buy something, let’s say cheese for R2, and repackage and re-price it for R50. That is where the fraud comes from,” the Hawks source said on Wednesday.

The money laundering relates to assets bought with allegedly ill-gotten gains.

“Property and assets acquired with money they generated through the illegal enterprise is seen as money that was laundered. Our members found a truck, delivery vehicles, two bakkies and several refrigerators on the crime scene. These will form part of the case.”

Investigations are not yet complete.

“More arrests may follow as investigators make progress. The scope of this case is not only limited to that farm,” the Hawks source said.

Mpumalanga acting Hawks head Brig Danie Hall commended the investigation and support teams for the good work done to apprehend other suspects.

“We will do our best as the Hawks to protect the community not to fall prey to this act.”

TimesLIVE

