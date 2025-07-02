“Sadtu is interested to see the investigation report. It is the report and declaration by the education department that it has ensured the CFO is not implicated, or the investigation did not make any findings against her,” the union said.
Unions question KZN education department’s Yali Joyi appointment
The appointment of Yali Joyi as CFO of the KwaZulu-Natal department of education has sparked widespread criticism after she left the same position in the provincial government under a cloud.
Joyi previously occupied the same position at the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) before she was suspended with two other officials in September 2024 on allegations of financial misconduct and embezzlement of funds that occurred in the lead up to the the elections.
She resigned in January before an investigation into her alleged involvement was completed, citing health complications because of the matter.
It has since emerged that Joyi was offered the same position by the education department on May 25, which has raised concerns among trade unions in the province.
The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) noted Joyi resigned from Cogta before the allegations against her were tested and said this will linger over her until she defends them.
“The department must justify the appointment. The department is the biggest education department in the country with a large and complex budget. The integrity of a CFO must be beyond reproach. Sadly this is not the case with theappointment,” said Thirona Moodley, Naptosa spokesperson.
The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said while it subscribed to the notion of “innocent until proven guilty”, it was disappointed at her impending appointment before disapproving the serious allegations against her.
