uShaka Sea World team bids farewell to Jabu the seal

02 July 2025 - 07:18 By Nivashni Nair
Jabu the seal died in Durban at about 33 years old.
Image: Supplied

Jabu, the oldest seal with the SA Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR), died on Tuesday afternoon.

The association, which includes the Oceanographic Research Institute, uShaka Sea World and uShaka Sea World Education, said Jabu was about 33 years old.

The seal was four years old when he was rescued at a beach in the Eastern Cape after a huge storm hit the area in 1996.

"Jabu was an icon and legend in his own right. He brought so much joy not only to the staff but to the millions of guests who met him during the daily shows.

"It was easy to fall in love with Jabu, who we called our gentle giant.

"He played a big role in SAAMBR’s mission of connecting people with the ocean and promoting marine conservation," the SAAMBR said.

Over the past few years Jabu began to slow down and started showing signs of his age.

"The level of husbandry and medical care at uShaka Sea World is of such a high standard that Jabu reached an age a seal would not normally attain in the wild. He enjoyed interacting with the animal care team and having fishy snacks right until the end," the association said.

Though Jabu's passing was not unexpected, it left an "enormous hole in the hearts of the SAAMBR team, many of whom have worked with him for almost 30 years".

Staff member Hayley Tennant said: "Jabu was such a sweet soul, a true gentleman and a legend. His grace, strength and mischievous spirit have always been an inspiration to me. I am truly honoured to have known him and to have been part of his life for the past three decades. Rest in peace beloved Jabu." 

WATCH | Elephant seal steals the show in Gordon's Bay

Traffic came to a standstill when an elephant seal paid a surprise visit to Sir Lowry’s Pass Road on Tuesday morning in Gordon's Bay.
1 month ago

Divers cleaning up seabed off Greece’s Alonissos island raise alarm over marine pollution

The items recovered at Alonissos, a favourite tourist spot for its green-blue waters and Europe's largest protected marine park, represent a tiny ...
1 month ago

When seals started behaving badly, one woman got to the bottom of the problem

Discovery of rabies outbreak follows an alert issued three years ago by Cape Town marine scientist
10 months ago

Government warns of ‘biohazardous’ rabies-infected seal carcasses along Cape coast

Rabies-infected seal carcasses are washing up along the Cape coastline, prompting a government instruction for marine researchers and the public to ...
3 months ago

Plastic is strangling our sea life

A colony of endangered Cape cormorants at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront have made their nests out of plastic and discarded fishing gear.
3 years ago
