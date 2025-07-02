uShaka Sea World team bids farewell to Jabu the seal

Jabu, the oldest seal with the SA Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR), died on Tuesday afternoon.
The association, which includes the Oceanographic Research Institute, uShaka Sea World and uShaka Sea World Education, said Jabu was about 33 years old.
The seal was four years old when he was rescued at a beach in the Eastern Cape after a huge storm hit the area in 1996.
"Jabu was an icon and legend in his own right. He brought so much joy not only to the staff but to the millions of guests who met him during the daily shows.
"It was easy to fall in love with Jabu, who we called our gentle giant.
"He played a big role in SAAMBR’s mission of connecting people with the ocean and promoting marine conservation," the SAAMBR said.
Over the past few years Jabu began to slow down and started showing signs of his age.
"The level of husbandry and medical care at uShaka Sea World is of such a high standard that Jabu reached an age a seal would not normally attain in the wild. He enjoyed interacting with the animal care team and having fishy snacks right until the end," the association said.
Though Jabu's passing was not unexpected, it left an "enormous hole in the hearts of the SAAMBR team, many of whom have worked with him for almost 30 years".
Staff member Hayley Tennant said: "Jabu was such a sweet soul, a true gentleman and a legend. His grace, strength and mischievous spirit have always been an inspiration to me. I am truly honoured to have known him and to have been part of his life for the past three decades. Rest in peace beloved Jabu."
