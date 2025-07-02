South Africa

WATCH LIVE | JSC conducts interviews for deputy chief justice position

02 July 2025 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The Judicial Service Commission is conducting interviews on Wednesday for the position of deputy chief justice.

The candidates include judge presidents from various high courts, Dunstan Mlambo, Pule Tlaletsi and Cagney Musi.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Molemela bows out of deputy chief justice race

Presidency says by nominating several candidates, Ramaphosa 'chose to approach this process differently'
News
2 months ago

Judge candidate Dawn Norton grilled by JSC about R17m theft at her firm

Attorney Dawn Norton closely questioned about why her firm waited three years to report misappropriation of trust funds to Law Society
News
3 months ago

'New system needed to judge judges'

Pending JSC case could have significant consequences for how the commission goes about it's work
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top Ekurhuleni auditing official gunned down in his car South Africa
  2. Baby taken from shopping centre is found, Cape Town woman arrested South Africa
  3. Possible stage 2 load-shedding if breakdowns spike in winter: Eskom South Africa
  4. Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier South Africa
  5. Gauteng education department clarifies payment delays for education and general ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jury agrees on all but one count at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial | REUTER
2025 Volkswagen Golf