Black Sash celebrates 70 years of standing up for victims of human rights violations

Known for championing human rights and social justice for the marginalised, Black Sash celebrated its 70th anniversary on Wednesday at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.
Started by a group of women activists in 1955 to assist victims of human rights violations, the organisation has been a strong voice in human rights campaigns and waged court battles against the government on behalf of the marginalised.
The organisation's regional manager and advocate for social justice, Thandiwe Zulu, applauded her team and the founders of the organisation for their dedication to fighting for social justice for South Africans.
“It is with immense pride and deep gratitude that everyone is here to celebrate this milestone of 70 years of principled activism, courage, public service and unshakeable commitment to social justice, the celebration is far more than a marker of time. It is a living testament to an organisation that has stood through silence, struggle and solidarity,” Zulu said.
She lauded Black Sash for its contribution towards equality for communities, creating a space of dignity and support for those who denied access to justice.
“We will continue in helping people fight past laws and forced human removals, to daily defending the rights of social protection through grants, health lines and community monitoring. Our work has always been driven by a simple but powerful belief that every person matters and every right must be protected, while it is balanced with responsibility,” she said.
Former Black Sash activist Judith Hawarden shared how the organisation was formed. Sporting a black sash over one shoulder, she said that is how the name of the organisation was born, and that the sash represented a protest.
“Six women protested against a ploy by the national government to remove coloureds from the voters' roll and decided to show their disagreement with the injustice. They stood silently outside public buildings in the cities wearing a black sash,” she said, adding that Black Sash continues the battle today.
Shirley Bengu from Alexandra township shared how the organisation helped her mother and late grandmother when they were defrauded of their social grants during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We went up and down to post offices to enquire about getting the money back until someone told me about Black Sash,” Bengu said.
Bengu added that the Black Sash helpline team assisted her loved ones to recover R12,330 of the stolen money.
“Unfortunately my grandmother passed away during the process but I am happy that I was able to fulfil her wishes once I received the money back.”
