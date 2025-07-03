South Africa

Fifteen residents escape unharmed after blaze engulfs building in Katlehong

03 July 2025 - 12:01 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Swift response saves 15 residents from Katlehong building blaze.
Image: City of Ekurhuleni

All 15 residents were fortunate to escape unharmed when a fire broke out at a building they were occupying in Katlehong on Wednesday night.

The City of Ekurhuleni's disaster and emergency management services (DEMS) confirmed that its Zonkezizwe fire station received an urgent call about the blaze before 9pm. The shop building, which residents had repurposed for accommodation, was reportedly alight when firefighters arrived.

The city said, “Due to the intensity of the fire, reinforcements were called in from Brakpan, Germiston and Alberton fire stations”.

Residents were moved to a temporary shelter.
Image: City of Ekurhuleni

Emergency responders were able to evacuate all 15 residents from the building without any reported injuries and they have been placed in a temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

TimesLIVE

