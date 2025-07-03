Five killed, seven wounded in Mitchells Plain shooting spree

Police have launched a manhunt after five people were killed and seven wounded in a series of shootings on Thursday in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said detectives from the anti-gang unit were leading the investigation.

“Western Cape police have launched a manhunt after five people were gunned down and seven injured in several shooting incidents at different locations in Mitchells Plain,” said Potelwa.

“Reports from the scene indicate that at about 12:30pm, five people were shot in a tuck shop in Beacon Valley. Two died and three were injured.

“Also in Beacon Valley, four other people were shot in another tuck shop. One died and three were wounded.”

Potelwa said in a third incident in Beacon Valley, another person was shot and injured.

“In two other shooting incidents that occurred in Tafelsig and Town Centre, two fatalities were recorded, respectively,” she said. “All incidents are believed to be gang-related. Murder and attempted murder cases have been opened and anti-gang unit detectives are investigating the incidents.

“Meanwhile, multidisciplinary deployments have been bolstered to prevent further occurrences. As the manhunt for the perpetrators continues, no arrests have been effected.”

Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith said the city was deploying additional resources to help the police.

“We have availed nearly 60 members from LEAP (law enforcement advancement plan), the metro police tactical response unit and the traffic services’ roadblock unit,” said Smith. “Our operational managers are working closely with SAPS on this matter and we will avail any other resources where needed so that calm may be restored. Also critical is to find the perpetrators behind these heinous acts.”

TimesLIVE