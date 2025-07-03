South Africa

Flying squad makes R700k drug bust in Cape Town

03 July 2025 - 09:52 By TIMESLIVE
Some of the confiscated haul of Mandrax.
Some of the confiscated haul of Mandrax.
Image: SAPS

A tip-off about suspected drug dealing at a fast-food establishment has dished up a stash of Mandrax with an estimated street value of R700,000 in Athlone, Cape Town. 

Maitland flying squad members found three vehicles at the address in Belgravia just after 1pm on Wednesday. 

“They found three vehicles — a white Mercedes-Benz, a white Renault and a white Hyundai — in the parking area. The members observed the occupants and noticed one suspect take a black bag out of one vehicle, putting it into his vehicle,” said police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk 

“They approached the vehicles and two of the suspects attempted to walk away but were apprehended. The members searched the vehicles and found in one 3,000 Mandrax tablets and in another an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.” 

Additional information led police to a premises in Crawford where they found another 13,000 Mandrax tablets and schedule 1 medicine. 

A 58-year-old woman and four men aged between 48 and 60 were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs. 

They are expected to appear soon in the Athlone magistrate’s court. 

TimesLIVE

