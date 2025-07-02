Fose left her home on May 31 and did not return.
SowetanLIVE
Girlfriend of Likhona Fose's alleged killer gives him an alibi in court
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
The girlfriend of the man arrested in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose in Durban Deep in Roodepoort last month said she saw him on the day the teen went missing and even spent the night with him.
Pinky Gontsa said on June 1 when Likhona's body was found, she was with Mduduzi Mnisi the whole day, who then left at about 6pm.
Gontsa was testifying in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday during Mnisi's bail application.
The court ordered that her face not be shown and her address not be mentioned in court due to threats she was receiving.
Fose left her home on May 31 and did not return.
Her mutilated body was found dismembered in Durban Deep on June 1.
Gontsa said on the morning of May 31, Mnisi went to buy food for their children in Dobsonville.
He then returned at about 11am and told her he was going to Daveyton.
Gontsa who has been in a relationship with Mnisi for three months, said she did not know who he was meeting in Daveyton.
“I saw him again at about 7pm when he arrived at (her) house. I know so because I am on chronic medication and I take my medication at 7pm.
“He came back to my place but remained outside. But he couldn't come in because at that time the father of my child was there. So I met him (Mnisi) outside. I told him I will inform him when my baby daddy leaves. Five minutes later my baby daddy left and I told him to come back,” she said.
“He came to the house. I dished up bread and beef stew for him. He ate and we locked up and went to sleep.”
Gontsa said her two children were also in the house.
State advocate Shadrack Temeki said that on June 1, Gontsa's neighbour Annelisa — who visited her that day and told her about a body being found — said in her statement she never saw Mnisi.
Gontsa said Annelisa saw Mnisi and that she even has a voice recording from her sister confirming that.
She said Mnisi was home the whole day and played music from 8am until the afternoon.
SowetanLIVE
