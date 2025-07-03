South Africa

JSC recommends judge Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice

03 July 2025 - 18:21 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo.
Image: Felix Dlangamandla via Gallo

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday resolved to advise President Cyril Ramaphosa that Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo is suitable for appointment as the deputy chief justice.

The JSC took this decision after also interviewing Free State judge president Cagney Musi and Northern Cape judge president Pule Tlaletsi.

If appointed, Mlambo said during his interview on Wednesday, he would engage the executive in addressing issue of “powerful people” attacking judicial officials after court judgments against them, Business Day reported.

