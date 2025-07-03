JSC recommends judge Dunstan Mlambo as deputy chief justice
03 July 2025 - 18:21
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday resolved to advise President Cyril Ramaphosa that Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo is suitable for appointment as the deputy chief justice.
The JSC took this decision after also interviewing Free State judge president Cagney Musi and Northern Cape judge president Pule Tlaletsi.
If appointed, Mlambo said during his interview on Wednesday, he would engage the executive in addressing issue of “powerful people” attacking judicial officials after court judgments against them, Business Day reported.
TimesLIVE
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.