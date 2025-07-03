South Africa

Man's body recovered in Drakensberg, murder case opened

03 July 2025 - 09:30 By TimesLIVE
The body of a murder victim was found in the Drakensberg.
Image: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after finding a man's body in the Drakensberg below Cathedral Peak.

Due to the inaccessible terrain, the Utugela district office received assistance from the Pretoria air wing, Pietermaritzburg search and rescue and K9 units from Pietermaritzburg and Ladysmith.

On Wednesday, officials were airlifted to the area pointed out by a witness.

The witness discovered a body in the Thonyelana River at the base of a 40m waterfall, police said.

“The witness also alleged he suspected a second victim on a ledge about 30m from the base of the waterfall.

“Members were hoisted onto the ledge and conducted a search.

“Clothing was discovered on the ledge with negative results regarding a second victim.

“The body of the 39-year-old Lesotho national was recovered from the Thonyelana River and airlifted to the nearest accessible road.”

12 SANDF members in Hawks murder case claim state evidence is weak

The 12 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members arrested in connection with the murder of Hawks officer Lt-Col Frans Mathipa are adamant ...
1 day ago

Girlfriend of Likhona Fose's alleged killer gives him an alibi in court

The girlfriend of the man arrested in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose in Durban Deep in Roodepoort last month said she saw him ...
4 hours ago

KZN hitman convicted of 2017 murder of municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole

Sabelo Phewa was found guilty on Tuesday of the murders of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole and Amos Ngcobo in 2017.
1 day ago

WATCH | Sindiso Magaqa murder case sentencing

The Pietermaritzburg high court is on Monday sentencing Sibusiso Ncengwa for the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso ...
2 days ago

Northern Cape man gets life for wife's murder

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola applauded the life sentence that was handed down to Charles Matthys for killing and burying ...
2 days ago

Two suspects arrested over hit on Fort Hare VC's bodyguard

Two alleged hitmen linked to the murder of the bodyguard of University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Prof Sakhele Buhlungu have been arrested in ...
3 days ago
