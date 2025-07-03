South Africa

Mpumalanga man sentenced to 15 years for rape

03 July 2025 - 13:31 By Seipati Mothoa
Linda Nicholas Masango was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for the rape of a woman. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

The Carolina regional court in Mpumalanga has sentenced Linda Nicholas Masango, 25, to 15 years' imprisonment for the rape of a woman.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the woman met Masango while she was visiting a tavern in Carolina on August 28 2022.

After the two drank alcohol and socialised, Masango started pursuing the woman romantically and later accompanied her when she walked to her home. 

“On their way, he tripped her into a ditch, raped her and ran away. The woman reported to the police and Masango was located and arrested.”

Masango told the court he was intoxicated and denied raping the woman.

“However, prosecutor Makhosonke Mashinini provided evidence that included the woman's testimony and a medical report, which confirmed injuries to the victim’s private parts,” Nyuswa said.

The court found the woman's account credible and rejected Masango’s version.

“Mashinini argued for the prescribed minimum sentence, saying women have the right to move freely and safely in public spaces and to enjoy themselves without fear of violence or harassment.”

The court agreed with the prosecution, finding Masango's crime contributed to gender-based violence. 

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and reaffirms its commitment to securing justice for victims of gender-based violence and promoting safe communities for all,” Nyuswa added.

TimesLIVE

