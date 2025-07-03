South Africa

Parliamentary committee sends condolences after deadly 'pens down' party attack in East London

03 July 2025 - 07:06
Two pupils were killed and seven others injured in the attack.
Image: Education department



The parliamentary select committee on education, sciences and the creative industries said it was shocked to learn of the deaths that occurred in an attack at a “pens-down” party in East London.

In a statement on the parliamentary website the committee expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“Two people were reported dead and seven others were injured on the weekend after what seems to be a deliberate attack on party revellers in Nompumelelo township, just outside East London. A group of local young men, suspected to be a gang, gatecrashed a 'pens-down' party and started attacking those at the tavern,” committee said.

Last weekend, MEC for economic development, environmental affairs and tourism Nonkqubela Pieters hosted a provincial underage drinking summit.

The summit, was aimed at addressing one of the province’s most urgent youth challenges. Delegates deliberated on prevention strategies, tightening enforcement and promoting safer youth-focused alternatives.

The summit took place at Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London and brought together stakeholders from various sectors to find practical solutions to the growing problem of underage drinking.

It coincided with the three-year anniversary of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy in Scenery Park where 21 teenagers lost their lives in the overcrowded tavern under mysterious circumstances.

The summit was also preceded by the 21km underage drinking awareness run which was hosted by the Liquor Board in Beacon Bay on June 29.

“Society must not tire in condemning the pens-down culture. This is so reminiscent of the recent Enyobeni incident which is subject of an inquiry that resulted in the deaths of 21 learners in the same vicinity. We condemn these actions, whether learners were involved or not. Law enforcement must leave no stone unturned in this,” the parliamentary committee's chairperson Makhi Feni said.

Feni called for parental guidance and serious reflection on situations in which pupils have free access to alcohol.

“It is sad that fatal alcohol-related incidents that often involve learners are becoming a common but worrying occurrence in the country. Social gatherings where learners are allowed to use alcohol should be criminalised. The violence that characterises our society is condemned,.”he t said.

Feni said the Eastern Cape department of education must assist and determine if any pupils had been affected by the incident and provide the necessary support.

