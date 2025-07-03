South Africa

POLL | Should the constitution be amended to deny illegal foreigners access to public health care?

03 July 2025 - 12:43 By TIMESLIVE
Patients queue at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: TSHEKO KABASIA

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has received backlash after raising concerns over the growing trend of illegal foreigners being denied access to public health-care services.

The SAHRC said all South Africans, including documented and undocumented migrants, have a right to access health-care facilities, citing section 27(1) of the constitution, which states that: “Everyone has the right to have access to health-care services, including reproductive health care.”

The commission emphasised denying foreigners access to clinics and hospitals is unlawful and unethical, despite challenges faced by the public health system.

This sparked outrage among social media users. ActionSA condemned the “abuse” of South Africa's public health-care system by illegal foreigners, citing stricter laws in other countries that require proof of medical insurance before entering. It said the constitution must be rebalanced to put South Africans first while honouring basic humanitarian obligations in a lawful manner.

“It is unconscionable that a public clinic in Johannesburg can report that more than 70% of its patient records belong to foreign nationals,” ActionSA MP Lerato Ngobeni said. “South Africa’s constitution must reflect the reality of our limited capacity and place the wellbeing of its citizens at the centre.”

TimesLIVE

