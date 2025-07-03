South Africa

WATCH LIVE | JSC interviews for deputy chief justice position

03 July 2025 - 09:39 By TimesLive
The interviews by the Judicial Service Commission for the position of deputy chief justice continue on Thursday.

The candidates include judge presidents from various high courts, Dunstan Mlambo, Pule Tlaletsi and Cagney Musi.

