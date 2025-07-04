South Africa

Gold, PGMs and citrus drive R21.7bn trade surplus

04 July 2025 - 16:20
South Africa recorded a preliminary trade surplus of R21.7bn in May. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/ANEK SUWANNAPHOOM

South Africa recorded a preliminary trade surplus of R21.7bn in May, driven by a rise in exports and relatively stable import levels, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) said on Friday.

It said key contributors to export growth in May included gold, platinum group metals (PGMs) and citrus fruits, while imports surged due to crude oil, artificial corundum and telecommunication equipment such as smartphones.

Sars said the preliminary trade balance surplus of R21.7bn May 2025 was attributable to exports of R175.7bn and imports of R154.1bn, inclusive of trade with Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia (BELN).

Though the trade balance remains in surplus territory the year-to-date total is slightly lower than the previous year.

“The year-to-date (January 1 to May 31 2025) preliminary trade balance surplus of R60.3bn was lower than the R63.9bn surplus for the comparable period in 2024,” said Sars.

