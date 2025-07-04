'This gives us dignity': The R2 meal that's a lifeline in Cape Town

Every weekday hundreds of people line up at The Service Dining Rooms for a warm meal in Cape Town’s CBD. A stormy Friday afternoon was no exception for the organisation, which turns 90 this year. For many, it was the only meal they would get for the day.
The NPO serves about 250 daily meals at a cost of R2. It has served millions of meals since opening in 1935. The Service Dining Rooms rely entirely on public donations, trust contributions and bequests.
James Browne, the great-nephew of co-founder Doris Syfret, said it was extraordinary that something started in the Great Depression was still going.
“It has been because of people's goodwill that this place still exists. She [Syfret] noticed that there was this great need and there was something she could do about it. It's extraordinary really,” he said.
Browne paid tribute to the board, staff and volunteers for keeping the dining room going.
The organisation serves every age group, prioritising women, children, elderly, disabled individuals and transgender people. Clients include people experiencing homelessness, pensioners, low-wage earners and food insecurity.
The NPO also owns the building. Recent donations have enabled them to make necessary renovations to modernise the kitchen facilities, dining areas and client amenities while preserving the building's character.
Rachel Browne, the great-niece of Syfret, said a strong foundation for the organisation was laid. “I was too young to know her personally as an adult, but her whole life was about service and giving. Everything was generous,” she said.
The organisation operates with six full-time staff and relies on community support, including volunteers from the University of Cape Town, Cape Peninsula University of Technology and local high schools, and key partnerships with SA Harvest, I&J, Food Forward SA and local businesses to sustain operations.
Usually, clients line up at the counter for their meal. However, on this occasion, they were served by the founder’s family members, volunteers and staff. Lunch is served promptly at noon.
Zamile August, who lives at a shelter, said the dining room was important, describing the organisation as a “priceless” place for those who had fallen on hard times and were looking to get back on their feet.
“This place is very important for us because it is affordable,” said August. “Historically, poor people have been treated badly. But, in the five years since I started coming here, I’ve seen the respect. This gives us dignity.”
Patience Langa, who lives in an informal settlement, is also a regular client. Unemployed, she said it was affordable.
Marcel Rousseau, who used to be homeless, was at the lunch on Friday. “I ended up in a place where you feel totally alone in this world, where nobody cares. But this place and the people that volunteer here ... it inspired me to get a place. I would have given up if it wasn’t for them.”
He said nothing should be taken for granted. “Value every day you are given. Make full use of it, you don’t realise what you have when you have it. Don’t take any day for granted because it could be your last. Look for the good,” he said.
When Nozuko Klaas started working at the Service Dining Rooms in 2013, she had no idea she would be there more than a decade later.
“You see all different kinds of people. What we've noticed is that people come with different circumstances, and different circumstances bring people to the streets,” she said.
Since they rely on donations, they have to be innovative in the kitchen. “We never had the same meal [twice]. We cook what we have because we work with donations. But every time we make sure we make a hearty meal.”
Klaas said patience was required, but working there was rewarding. Meals cost five cents when she started there.
Dr Laurine Platzky, chair of the board, said: “What began as a response to unemployment during the Great Depression has evolved into an essential lifeline for hundreds of people daily. Our commitment remains unchanged and the need still exists.
“We assist everyone from construction workers to former professionals. Food insecurity can affect anyone, and we're here to serve regardless of background, nationality or circumstances.”
The organisation is expected to host a formal celebration in October with about 150 guests, including long-time clients, supporters and community partners.
TimesLIVE
'This gives us dignity': The R2 meal that's a lifeline in Cape Town
Image: Matthew Hirsch
