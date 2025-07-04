South Africa

Two children playing with scooter bumped by police van

04 July 2025 - 08:26 By TimesLIVE
A case of reckless and negligent driving involving a police vehicle is under investigation. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Police in Lebowakgomo in Limpopo have opened a case of reckless and negligent driving for investigation after an officer allegedly bumped into two children.

The accident occurred at noon on Wednesday in Lebowakgomo Zone F, spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.

“According to preliminary reports, the male police officer was driving alone in a state vehicle when he allegedly struck the two children, who were playing with a scooter on a street in the area.”

“Emergency services responded swiftly and the children were transported to a nearby facility for medical attention. Fortunately, they sustained only minor injuries and were discharged.”

They are eight and 12 years old.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the police.”

