Forty anonymous reports made last year to a dedicated whistle-blower hotline set up to combat fraudulent, corrupt and unethical conduct at the University of Cape Town (UCT) led to investigations and disciplinary action.
The externally operated hotline, established in 2015, serves as a secure way for staff, students and third parties to alert UCT management to issues not detected via normal internal controls.
“In 2024, the university whistle-blowing hotline received a total of 40 reports. Thirty-seven of them were successfully investigated, and an outcome communicated accordingly. Disciplinary actions were taken in cases involving unethical behaviour or misconduct,” said interim registrar and associate professor Kathy Idensohn.
Examples of reports received include an online platform hosted by an external party claiming to have a qualification from the university. An investigation revealed the severity of the matter which was handed over to SAPS for further action.
Other reports raised concerns about the ill treatment of certain students and corrective measures were implemented; and the abuse of UCT property by staff, which was subsequently confirmed and financial losses successfully recovered.
The hotline operates on strict principles of confidentiality and anonymity. After receiving a complaint, the service provider forwards it to management for investigation.
On completion of the investigation, an outcome is communicated back to the service provider, which is relayed to the whistle-blower.
University of Cape Town acts on 40 complaints to whistle-blower hotline
Image: 123RF/lightfieldstudios
