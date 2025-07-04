University of Fort Hare rugby team left without accommodation in Pretoria

The student representative council (SRC) of the University of Fort Hare has condemned what it termed the inhumane treatment of the university's Rugby Blues team, whose members were evicted on Thursday night from their Pretoria accommodation during a rugby tournament.
The SRC alleged the eviction was led by the university sport department after players raised concerns about unfair treatment and the lack of basic support services such as travel allowances and physiotherapy. The SRC said the team was left stranded and vulnerable without food or shelter.
The team was in Pretoria for a rugby tournament.
“This systemic failure has left our students vulnerable, unsupported and even forced to sleep outside in unsafe areas such as Khayelitsha and Pietermaritzburg during sporting events.
“Our sport participants continue to be deprived of essential items — including playing kits, tracksuits and institutional branding — and are sent off without subsistence and travel allowances,” SRC president Aphelele Lwazi Khalakahla said.
He said the players were helped on Friday morning by Unisa's dean of students while UFH's management remained silent.
“The SRC has called for urgent intervention and accountability from the sport department and guarantees that no other student athletes will be subjected to such neglect.”
