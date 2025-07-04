South Africa

Women dominate property market in SA — here's why

04 July 2025 - 16:56
Lightstone data has revealed women own about 60% of residential properties either independently or jointly. Stock photo.
Image: ARMMY PICCA

More women are buying property than men, according to a study by real estate investment company Lightstone.

The study revealed that women own about 60% of residential properties, either independently or jointly. They are also more likely to be first-time buyers than men, with most of them being single or divorced. Single women purchase homes at nearly twice the rate of single men in many markets, the study revealed.

Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in South Africa CEO Yael Geffen said these figures tell a story about women's financial independence.

“Women aren't just buying homes, they're securing their futures,” Geffen said. “With longer life expectancies and nearly half of marriages ending in divorce, property ownership has become a critical form of empowerment. 

“The days of women being sidelined in property decisions are over. They’re not just buying homes; they’re building legacies. And that’s a trend that’s only going to grow.”

Industry analysts predict that by 2030, women will buy 70% of homes due to the growing trend of remote work.

More young women are financing cars — see which makes are their top pick

More women under the age of 35 are buying their own vehicles, despite rising costs in the new and used markets.
3 days ago

“What we're witnessing isn't a trend — it’s a permanent rebalancing of power in real estate.”

Multiple studies have shown that safety tops the list of priorities women consider when buying properties, while men look for investment opportunities.

Here are the women's top 10 criteria when buying properties:

  1. Safety and security — (gated communities, alarm systems)
  2. Affordability and value — (price per square metre, long-term costs)
  3. Proximity to quality schools — (even for buyers without children)
  4. Walkability and access to amenities — (groceries, health care, parks)
  5. Low-maintenance living — (modern fixtures, move-in ready condition)
  6. Energy efficiency — (solar power, insulation, sustainable materials)
  7. Home office potential — (remote work flexibility)
  8. Storage space — (walk-in closets, pantry organisation)
  9. Natural light and ventilation — (large windows, airflow)
  10. Community atmosphere — (neighbourly feel, social spaces)

Kitchens with functional layouts that accommodate double sinks, appliance garages and rooms that convert from home offices to guest suites are top design trends preferred by most women.

“Developers who ignore these preferences risk missing South Africa's most dynamic buyer demographic.”

