More women are buying property than men, according to a study by real estate investment company Lightstone.
The study revealed that women own about 60% of residential properties, either independently or jointly. They are also more likely to be first-time buyers than men, with most of them being single or divorced. Single women purchase homes at nearly twice the rate of single men in many markets, the study revealed.
Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in South Africa CEO Yael Geffen said these figures tell a story about women's financial independence.
“Women aren't just buying homes, they're securing their futures,” Geffen said. “With longer life expectancies and nearly half of marriages ending in divorce, property ownership has become a critical form of empowerment.
“The days of women being sidelined in property decisions are over. They’re not just buying homes; they’re building legacies. And that’s a trend that’s only going to grow.”
Industry analysts predict that by 2030, women will buy 70% of homes due to the growing trend of remote work.
Women dominate property market in SA — here's why
More young women are financing cars — see which makes are their top pick
“What we're witnessing isn't a trend — it’s a permanent rebalancing of power in real estate.”
Multiple studies have shown that safety tops the list of priorities women consider when buying properties, while men look for investment opportunities.
Here are the women's top 10 criteria when buying properties:
Kitchens with functional layouts that accommodate double sinks, appliance garages and rooms that convert from home offices to guest suites are top design trends preferred by most women.
“Developers who ignore these preferences risk missing South Africa's most dynamic buyer demographic.”
