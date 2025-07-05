South Africa

Police investigate triple murder in Mfuleni informal settlement

Gunshots heard during bad weather the previous night

05 July 2025 - 18:13 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police found the bodies of three men in a shack in the Covid informal settlement in Mfuleni, Cape Town. Stock photo.
Police found the bodies of three men in a shack in the Covid informal settlement in Mfuleni, Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Cape Town police are investigating a triple murder in a shack in the Covid-19 informal settlement on Friday night.

Police were alerted to the scene at about 10am on Saturday where they found the bodies of three men aged 21, 31, and 40.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the victims were shot the previous night. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, but due to adverse weather conditions, no immediate action was taken at the time,” police said.

The motive for the killings has yet to be determined, and the suspects remain unknown.

Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation via Crime Stop on 08600-10111. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Five killed, seven wounded in Mitchells Plain shooting spree

Police have launched a manhunt after five people were killed and seven wounded in a series of shootings on Thursday in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.
News
2 days ago

eThekwini municipal official fatally shot while on his way home

A 51-year-old eThekwini municipal employee was shot and killed in Redcliffe in the north of Durban on Thursday night while travelling home.
Politics
1 day ago

City offers R100,000 reward for Mitchells Plain shooters

The City of Cape Town on Friday offered a R100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for a spate of ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five dead including 2 policemen after taxi plunges down 50m embankment South Africa
  2. University of Fort Hare rugby team left without accommodation in Pretoria South Africa
  3. 'This gives us dignity': The R2 meal that's a lifeline in Cape Town South Africa
  4. DNA links child serial rapist across provinces, results in three life sentences South Africa
  5. Sassa investigating clients thought to have other sources of income South Africa

Latest Videos

Many more killed overnight in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Amid global gloom, a Swedish VC sees bright skies over Africa