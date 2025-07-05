South Africa

WATCH | Five suspected CIT robbers killed in two days in shoot-outs with police, two others arrested

05 July 2025 - 15:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A forensic team on the N3 Gauteng bound where police intercepted suspected cash-in-transit robbers
A forensic team on the N3 Gauteng bound where police intercepted suspected cash-in-transit robbers
Image: SAPS GAUTENG

Three suspected cash-in-transit robbers died in a shoot-out with the police on the N3 on Friday.

Gauteng police said a multi disciplinary team acted on information about the suspects travelling in a Toyota Fortuner SUV from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.

“The team kept surveillance on the N3 road for the vehicle. Upon attempting to stop it, the vehicle sped off and a chase ensued which resulted in a shoot-out between the suspects and the police.”

Two unlicensed firearms were recovered in the suspects' vehicle.

Police said the incident was a continuation of an intelligence operation conducted in the Msinga area on Thursday by law enforcement officers from Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal which resulted in two other suspects being fatally wounded and two arrested.

Two stolen vehicles and two unlicensed firearms were recovered in that operation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Six extortion suspects killed in shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape

Six armed people suspected of being involved in extortion activities were killed during a shoot-out with the police on the R61 between Mthatha and ...
News
1 week ago

Five suspects killed in two separate shoot-outs with police in KZN

Five suspects were killed in two separate shoot-outs with police in Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago

Taxi boss says cops have him in their sights for ‘shoot-out’ death

Thomas Getsemane says KZN police commissioner issued veiled threat he could be the next Nkululeko Mkhize
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five dead including 2 policemen after taxi plunges down 50m embankment South Africa
  2. University of Fort Hare rugby team left without accommodation in Pretoria South Africa
  3. 'This gives us dignity': The R2 meal that's a lifeline in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Sassa investigating clients thought to have other sources of income South Africa
  5. Shoprite introduces R5 toiletries to take on hygiene poverty in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Many more killed overnight in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Amid global gloom, a Swedish VC sees bright skies over Africa