South Africa

Mkhwanazi claims 'deliberate attempt' by state to stop probes into political killings

Task team has unmasked syndicate controlled by a drug cartel that involves politicians, says KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner

06 July 2025 - 15:02
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says the political killings task team has unmasked a syndicate controlled by a drug cartel that involves politicians, law enforcement, business people, prosecutors and the judiciary.

Mkhwanazi made these explosive claims during a press conference on Sunday, saying there was a deliberate attempt to collapse the political killings task team.

“On December 31 2024 the minister of police, Senzo Mchunu, issued a letter to disband the political killings task team and to suspend the filling of all vacancies within the crime intelligence [division],” he said.

An analysis was conducted on [the] electronic communication of this syndicate. This analysis reveals communication between the arrested Matlala, Mr Brown Mogotsi — an associate of the minister of police — as well as the minister of police, Mr Senzo Mchunu
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

“In January, February, and April, the deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Lt-Gen [Shadrack] Sibiya, issued written instructions withdrawing all the case dockets from the task team to his office.”

Mkhwanazi said that on May 14, the political killings task team arrested Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on three alleged counts of attempted murder. Matlala was awarded a R360m contract from the police in 2024.

“An analysis was conducted on [the] electronic communication of this syndicate. This analysis reveals communication between the arrested Matlala, Mr Brown Mogotsi — an associate of the minister of police — as well as the minister of police, Mr Senzo Mchunu.

“Further analysis of the chats indicates Matlala is financially supporting the minister of police and Brown Mogotsi’s political endeavours. This is supported by the evidence of conversations and the proof of payments of guests for the January 8 travelling costs and a gala dinner table in Cape Town,” said Mkhwanazi.

The political killings task team was established after the murder of ANC activist Musawenkosi Qashana Mchunu in Plessislaer in KwaZulu-Natal in May 2018.

“The task team remains operational, albeit attempts to disrupt its work to protect and serve the inhabitants of the republic.”

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye'

Emotions ran high on Sunday as family and friends gathered to bid a final farewell to Mpho Mafole, the slain head of Ekurhuleni’s corporate and ...
News
54 minutes ago

ActionSA wants urgent parliamentary debate amid SAPS allegations

ActionSA has called for urgent intervention by parliament to address what it describes as a deepening crisis within the SA Police Service and the ...
Politics
1 hour ago

'I will die for this badge': KZN top cop Mkhwanazi alleges political interference in high-profile cases

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi came out guns blazing on Sunday during a media briefing, suggesting there was political ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | KwaZulu-Natal police hold special operational briefing

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi addresses the media on Sunday.
News
4 hours ago

Q&A with Ian Cameron on assassinations of whistle-blowers

Ekurhuleni’s chief forensic auditor, Mpho Mafole, was assassinated this week. Chris Barron asked police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron ...
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

Justice for sale: How offenders pay up to avoid trial and criminal record

Prosecutors are offering parties in criminal cases mediated, out-of-court cash settlements as the backlog of cases grows
News
15 hours ago

KZN hitman convicted of 2017 murder of municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole

Sabelo Phewa was found guilty on Tuesday of the murders of Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole and Amos Ngcobo in 2017.
Politics
4 days ago
