South Africa

Senior officials stall investigations of artists’ murders: Mkhwanazi

Motive is to shield criminal networks in drug trade, says KZN top cop

06 July 2025 - 18:22
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. File photo.
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says there is a ploy to silence investigations into the murders of personalities in the entertainment industry. 

He said senior officials protecting the interests of criminal networks tied to drug cartels are behind the stalling of the investigations.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Mkhwanazi said firearms recovered in Gauteng have been forensically linked to the killings of prominent local artists dating as far back as 2021.

“I'm not saying which type of artists, but the prominent South African artists that were murdered, their cases haven’t been resolved to date,” he said.

We have to stop chasing children in Inanda and start going after those bringing drugs into this country and supplying weapons to killers.
Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

“At least in our case, we made an arrest that is known in public about the murder of AKA and his friend. But in Gauteng we haven't had much [luck]. We now know that these firearms are linked to the murders of some of those artists. So the decision must now be taken that these people must be prosecuted, because I now know who the suspects are that are involved.

“We now know who the suspects are, but the prosecution has not signed off on their arrest warrants. The failure to act is rooted in interference from senior officials who are protecting criminal networks tied to drug cartels.”

Mkhwanazi issued a stark warning that the rot in the system runs deeper than just political killings and drug crimes. “It now includes efforts to silence investigations into the murders of celebrities,” he said.

“There’s a deep cancer in the system. We have to stop chasing children in Inanda and start going after those bringing drugs into this country and supplying weapons to killers.”

Parties rally behind Mkhwanazi, call for Mchunu's immediate suspension

MK Party calls on KZN top cop to lay criminal charges in next 24 hours against police minister and deputy commissioner for defeating the ends of ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Senzo Mchunu to 'apply his mind in good time' to Mkhwanazi's allegations

Public statements by KZN police commissioner require urgent, thorough and transparent investigation on proper platform, says minister.
Politics
4 hours ago

Mkhwanazi claims 'deliberate attempt' by state to stop probes into political killings

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says the political killings task team has unmasked a syndicate controlled by a drug ...
News
7 hours ago

ActionSA wants urgent parliamentary debate amid SAPS allegations

ActionSA has called for urgent intervention by parliament to address what it describes as a deepening crisis within the SA Police Service and the ...
Politics
9 hours ago

'I will die for this badge': KZN top cop Mkhwanazi alleges political interference in high-profile cases

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi came out guns blazing on Sunday during a media briefing, suggesting there was political ...
News
10 hours ago

WATCH | KwaZulu-Natal police hold special operational briefing

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi addresses the media on Sunday.
News
11 hours ago
