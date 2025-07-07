“You should particularly watch out for black ice on bridges and overpasses [they freeze first], shaded or low-lying areas, early morning or evening drives and after light rain followed by freezing temperatures.
Black ice is the cause of many road accidents every winter
Image: 123RF/standrets
The Motor Industry Workshop Association (Miwa) says dozens of accidents on South African roads are linked to black ice, a hazard that often catches even experienced drivers off guard.
Miwa chair Dewald Ranft said on Monday black ice is one of the most dangerous and misunderstood hazards motorists face in winter.
“Many drivers assume black ice is a problem limited to colder countries, but it’s more common in South Africa than we realise, especially in high-altitude areas and inland regions such as the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Eastern Cape highlands and Free State farmlands. If you’re travelling early in the morning or after a cold front it’s a real risk.”
Despite its name, black ice isn’t black. “It’s a thin, transparent sheet of ice that blends in with the road, often making the surface appear wet. It reduces tyre friction by up to 70% and even experienced drivers may not realise they’re on it until they lose control.”
“You should particularly watch out for black ice on bridges and overpasses [they freeze first], shaded or low-lying areas, early morning or evening drives and after light rain followed by freezing temperatures.
“You might notice the road looks wet but there’s no spray from other tyres — that’s often a clue. If there’s frost on your windscreen, chances are the road could also be icy.”
Ranft advised motorists who suspect black ice on the road to slow down and drive with caution, avoid sudden steering or hard braking, leave a greater following distance, keep their headlights on for better visibility and never use cruise control in icy conditions.
“Your tyres and brakes are your first line of defence. If your tyres are worn or underinflated or your brake system isn’t functioning optimally, you’re much more vulnerable. Safety doesn’t come from luck — it comes from preparation.”
Winter safety checks typically include inspecting tyre tread and pressure, checking brake pads, discs and the ABS system, assessing the condition of the battery, wiper blades and fluids and ensuring all lights are functioning properly.
“These small checks can make a big difference. Black ice doesn’t give second chances. Let’s stay safe out there,” said Ranft.
TimesLIVE
