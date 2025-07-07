The Pretoria high court has sentenced a former police constable to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend who was ending her relationship with him.
Kgabo Vincent Rammutla was sentenced for the 2017 murder of his 29-year-old girlfriend Lisbeth Seloma.
TimesLIVE previously reported the incident occurred at the couple’s home in Mamelodi where they were renting a back room.
On the night of the murder an argument broke out after Seloma told Rammutla, 41, who was stationed at Eersterust police station, of her decision to end their relationship and move out. During the altercation, Rammutla shot her multiple times with his service pistol.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said police were called and they found Rammutla bleeding from the head and disarmed him.
“The girlfriend was found lying in a pool of blood. The paramedics were called and they declared the girlfriend dead,” said Suping.
Rammutla apparently tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the head but survived.
He was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.
Suping said the matter initially went through an inquest at Mamelodi magistrate's court before the director of public prosecutions and Ipid ordered that it be referred to the high court for trial.
“Rammutla was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment,” Suping said.
Former constable sentenced to life imprisonment for girlfriend's murder
Image: 123RF/fotokita
