Hitman jailed for murder of ANC youth leader Sindiso Magaqa

07 July 2025 - 14:00 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
Former police officer Sbonelo Myeza, 39, businessman Mbulelo Mpofana, 34, Mlungisi Ncalane, 33, and Sibusiso Ncengwa, 30, were accused of murdering Sindiswa Magaqa. File image
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The self-confessed killer of former ANCYL secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was sentenced to an effective 25 years' imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

Sibusiso Ncengwa was convicted after he pleaded guilty to murdering Magaqa in 2017.

He was sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to commit murder, 25 years for murder, 15 years for three counts of attempted murder, nine years for malicious damage to property, 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and one year for possession of unlicensed ammunition. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Ncengwa is already serving 95 years in prison for armed robbery convictions.

His defence lawyer, advocate Andrew Matlamela, had pleaded with the court to hand down a lenient sentence, saying his client had shown remorse by pleading guilty. However, the prosecutor, advocate Elvis Gcweka, told the court Magaqa's family is battling to come to terms with their loss and his mother breaks down in tears when her son's death is brought up. 

Three other co-accused —Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mlungisi Ncalane — were charged with conspiracy to murder, murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and malicious damage to property.

Ncalane has been declared unfit to stand trial after two psychiatric reports revealed he was mentally ill. He is a patient at Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

The trial for the other two suspects is scheduled for October.

TimesLIVE

