Nigerian agency fines MultiChoice 766m naira for data privacy breaches

07 July 2025 - 11:45 By Camillus Eboh
Babatunde Bamigboye, head of legal at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, said 'the depth of data processing by MultiChoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary and disproportionate, affecting not only subscribers but also their associates'. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Nigeria's data protection agency has fined MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, Africa's biggest pay television company, 766 million naira (R8.8m) for violating the country's data protection law, a spokesperson said.

MultiChoice, which operates pay-TV services DStv and GOtv in Nigeria, has faced legal and regulatory hurdles in the past two years from authorities regarding contentious price hikes and tax disagreements. The company could not be reached immediately for comment.

Babatunde Bamigboye, head of legal at the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, said the penalty follows an investigation initiated a year ago, prompted by suspected breaches of subscribers' privacy rights and illegal cross-border transfer of personal data.

“The depth of data processing by MultiChoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary and disproportionate, affecting not only subscribers but also their associates,” Bamigboye said on Sunday.

He said despite a directive to implement remedial measures, MultiChoice's efforts were deemed unsatisfactory.

Reuters

