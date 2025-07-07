No social grants suspended: Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed claims that it has suspended social grants, clarifying that recent delays in payments are linked to an ongoing eligibility review targeting beneficiaries suspected of having undeclared income.
The agency said the review is not a punitive measure to deliberately exclude any deserving beneficiary, but is intended to ensure continued eligibility and prevent misuse of public funds.
Sassa CEO Themba Matlou said the agency was undertaking the social grants review process to ensure grants are paid to eligible beneficiaries and fraudulent elements are rooted out.
“The review of social grants helps identify beneficiaries who may no longer qualify due to changes in financial, medical or legal circumstances and serves as a confirmation of life or existence, ensuring that grants are not paid out to deceased individuals or those who have relocated without updating their records. More importantly, reviews allow Sassa to detect and prevent cases where individuals continue receiving grants despite being listed on payroll systems of other entities (public or private),” said Matlou.
Matlou stressed that in terms of the social assistance legislative framework, beneficiaries are legally required to fully disclose all sources of income during their initial application. They are also obligated to inform Sassa of any changes to their financial circumstances after their application has been approved. Failure to comply with these requirements constitutes a violation of the social assistance legislation and may result in corrective action.
He added that efforts are under way to capacitate all Sassa local offices to ensure they are able to handle the large volumes of people flocking into the offices for various services including those coming in for a review.
The agency has urged beneficiaries affected by the grants review to visit their nearest Sassa office.
Matlou said if a beneficiary is bedridden or unable to visit a Sassa office, a procurator may be appointed to represent them. To arrange this, beneficiaries are encouraged to contact their local office for assistance with the appointment process.
No social grants suspended: Sassa
Image: South African Government via Twitter
