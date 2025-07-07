An 18-year-old Russian tourist who hiked into a storm managed to send a message telling a friend he was tired and in trouble before his cellphone battery died and he was forced to spend a cold, wet night alone in the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve near Stellenbosch.
The hiker set off at 10am on Thursday, equipped for the Panorama Circuit Trail under normal conditions. However, he did not “anticipate the intensity of the rainfall or how significantly it would transform the landscape”, according to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR).
By late afternoon his route was blocked by a torrent of water surging down the mountain.
“Unable to proceed, he attempted to retrace his steps. At about 4pm he managed to send a message to a friend, saying he was tired and in trouble. His phone battery died before he could share more details.
“With no shelter and temperatures dropping overnight, the resourceful hiker sought refuge among rocks, using the natural cover to protect himself from the harsh conditions,” said WSAR.
WSAR and CapeNature dispatched a search team into the reserve on Friday morning, using the hiker’s last known position based on phone data. He was found just before 3pm on Friday, assessed by a paramedic, treated for hypothermia and transported to hospital.
David Nel, a spokesperson for WSAR, said the incident highlighted how quickly things can go awry in the mountains.
“The mountains are beautiful, but they demand respect and preparation. We encourage outdoor enthusiasts to take weather warnings seriously and prioritise safety. Always review the weather forecast before heading out. If conditions look risky, delay your hike.
“Never hike alone. Being with others can be lifesaving in emergencies.”
TimesLIVE
Russian tourist rescued after overnight ordeal in storm
Image: Tim Lundy
An 18-year-old Russian tourist who hiked into a storm managed to send a message telling a friend he was tired and in trouble before his cellphone battery died and he was forced to spend a cold, wet night alone in the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve near Stellenbosch.
The hiker set off at 10am on Thursday, equipped for the Panorama Circuit Trail under normal conditions. However, he did not “anticipate the intensity of the rainfall or how significantly it would transform the landscape”, according to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR).
By late afternoon his route was blocked by a torrent of water surging down the mountain.
“Unable to proceed, he attempted to retrace his steps. At about 4pm he managed to send a message to a friend, saying he was tired and in trouble. His phone battery died before he could share more details.
“With no shelter and temperatures dropping overnight, the resourceful hiker sought refuge among rocks, using the natural cover to protect himself from the harsh conditions,” said WSAR.
WSAR and CapeNature dispatched a search team into the reserve on Friday morning, using the hiker’s last known position based on phone data. He was found just before 3pm on Friday, assessed by a paramedic, treated for hypothermia and transported to hospital.
David Nel, a spokesperson for WSAR, said the incident highlighted how quickly things can go awry in the mountains.
“The mountains are beautiful, but they demand respect and preparation. We encourage outdoor enthusiasts to take weather warnings seriously and prioritise safety. Always review the weather forecast before heading out. If conditions look risky, delay your hike.
“Never hike alone. Being with others can be lifesaving in emergencies.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Five dead including 2 policemen after taxi plunges down 50m embankment
Texas flood witness recalls furniture, trees and RVs swept down river
Cape residents trapped in homes after floods
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos