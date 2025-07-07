South Africa

Russian tourist rescued after overnight ordeal in storm

07 July 2025 - 13:19 By TIMESLIVE
The hiker was transported to hospital after being located in the reserve.
Image: Tim Lundy

An 18-year-old Russian tourist who hiked into a storm managed to send a message telling a friend he was tired and in trouble before his cellphone battery died and he was forced to spend a cold, wet night alone in the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve near Stellenbosch. 

The hiker set off at 10am on Thursday, equipped for the Panorama Circuit Trail under normal conditions. However, he did not “anticipate the intensity of the rainfall or how significantly it would transform the landscape”, according to Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR). 

By late afternoon his route was blocked by a torrent of water surging down the mountain. 

“Unable to proceed, he attempted to retrace his steps. At about 4pm he managed to send a message to a friend, saying he was tired and in trouble. His phone battery died before he could share more details.  

“With no shelter and temperatures dropping overnight, the resourceful hiker sought refuge among rocks, using the natural cover to protect himself from the harsh conditions,” said WSAR. 

WSAR and CapeNature dispatched a search team into the reserve on Friday morning, using the hiker’s last known position based on phone data. He was found just before 3pm on Friday, assessed by a paramedic, treated for hypothermia and transported to hospital. 

David Nel, a spokesperson for WSAR, said the incident highlighted how quickly things can go awry in the mountains.

“The mountains are beautiful, but they demand respect and preparation. We encourage outdoor enthusiasts to take weather warnings seriously and prioritise safety. Always review the weather forecast before heading out. If conditions look risky, delay your hike.  

“Never hike alone. Being with others can be lifesaving in emergencies.” 

