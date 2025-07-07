South Africa is not anti-American and remains committed to negotiating a trade deal with the US, a spokesperson for the trade minister told Reuters after US President Donald Trump threatened an extra 10% tariff on countries aligned with the Brics group of developing nations.
South Africa is a Brics member.
Reuters
SA is not anti-American, trade spokesperson says after Trump tariff threat
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reuters
