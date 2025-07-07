South Africa

SA is not anti-American, trade spokesperson says after Trump tariff threat

07 July 2025 - 11:12 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump announced trade tariffs at the White House in Washington DC on April 2 2025. File photo.
US President Donald Trump announced trade tariffs at the White House in Washington DC on April 2 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

South Africa is not anti-American and remains committed to negotiating a trade deal with the US, a spokesperson for the trade minister told Reuters after US President Donald Trump threatened an extra 10% tariff on countries aligned with the Brics group of developing nations.

South Africa is a Brics member.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump threatens extra 10% tariffs on Brics as leaders meet in Brazil

President Donald Trump said the US will impose an additional 10% tariff on any countries aligning themselves with the "anti-American policies" of the ...
News
5 hours ago

Leaders of growing Brics group gather for Rio summit

Leaders of the growing Brics group of developing nations were set to gather in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, calling for reform of traditional Western ...
News
1 day ago

Brics to launch guarantee fund to boost investment in member nations, sources say

The Brics group of developing nations is set to announce a new guarantee fund backed by the New Development Bank to lower financing costs and boost ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye' South Africa
  2. 'This gives us dignity': The R2 meal that's a lifeline in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 'I will die for this badge': KZN top cop Mkhwanazi alleges political ... South Africa
  4. Senior officials stall investigations of artists’ murders: Mkhwanazi South Africa
  5. University of Fort Hare rugby team left without accommodation in Pretoria South Africa

Latest Videos

Health Minister receives investigation report on racial allegations in health ...
[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...