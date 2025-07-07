South Africa

WATCH | Police nab robber in Muizenberg car chase

07 July 2025 - 19:52 By Motoring Reporter
Gunshots and sirens were heard in the Cape Town suburb of Muizenberg on Monday afternoon as police apprehended a suspected robber attempting to flee in a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo. 

According to a report by CapeTownEtc, the incident unfolded at Sanderling Circle on Baden Powell Drive, opposite Sunrise Beach.

Video footage filmed from a nearby apartment balcony shows members of the South African Police Service surrounding the vehicle and arresting the suspect after it came to a stop, apparently due to extensive engine damage.

