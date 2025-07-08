South Africa

Bus driver killed in multiple vehicle crash in Limpopo

08 July 2025 - 12:41
A bus driver died on the N1 North in Musina when a truck lost control and collided with the bus and a light delivery vehicle on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A bus driver was killed in the early hours on Tuesday on the N1 North in Musina, next to the Boabab Truck Stop in the Vhembe district, when a truck lost control and collided with the bus and a light delivery vehicle. 

Limpopo transport and community safety department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the accident occurred at about 1.58am.

It was reported that a truck lost control and collided with a light delivery vehicle and a bus. 

“The bus driver [died] at the scene. Four bus passengers sustained moderate injuries, while four other passengers and one passenger from the light delivery vehicle suffered minor injuries,” said Chuene.

A possible cause of the accident appears to be reckless driving.

Chuene extended condolences to the family and the loved ones of the deceased. 

“To those who are injured, we wish you a speedy recovery,” she said.

“We continue to urge motorists to exercise caution and obey the rules of the road to prevent such tragedies occurring. Let's prioritise road safety and respect the lives of all road users.”

TimesLIVE

