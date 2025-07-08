A bus driver was killed in the early hours on Tuesday on the N1 North in Musina, next to the Boabab Truck Stop in the Vhembe district, when a truck lost control and collided with the bus and a light delivery vehicle.
Limpopo transport and community safety department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the accident occurred at about 1.58am.
It was reported that a truck lost control and collided with a light delivery vehicle and a bus.
“The bus driver [died] at the scene. Four bus passengers sustained moderate injuries, while four other passengers and one passenger from the light delivery vehicle suffered minor injuries,” said Chuene.
A possible cause of the accident appears to be reckless driving.
Chuene extended condolences to the family and the loved ones of the deceased.
“To those who are injured, we wish you a speedy recovery,” she said.
“We continue to urge motorists to exercise caution and obey the rules of the road to prevent such tragedies occurring. Let's prioritise road safety and respect the lives of all road users.”
TimesLIVE
Bus driver killed in multiple vehicle crash in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
A bus driver was killed in the early hours on Tuesday on the N1 North in Musina, next to the Boabab Truck Stop in the Vhembe district, when a truck lost control and collided with the bus and a light delivery vehicle.
Limpopo transport and community safety department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the accident occurred at about 1.58am.
It was reported that a truck lost control and collided with a light delivery vehicle and a bus.
“The bus driver [died] at the scene. Four bus passengers sustained moderate injuries, while four other passengers and one passenger from the light delivery vehicle suffered minor injuries,” said Chuene.
A possible cause of the accident appears to be reckless driving.
Chuene extended condolences to the family and the loved ones of the deceased.
“To those who are injured, we wish you a speedy recovery,” she said.
“We continue to urge motorists to exercise caution and obey the rules of the road to prevent such tragedies occurring. Let's prioritise road safety and respect the lives of all road users.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'He was the love of my life': Content creator Grace Mondlana mourns death of ex-boyfriend
Rapper Shebeshxt involved in car accident
Robbers who assaulted 5 on farm then killed woman in road crash are jailed
Injured ambulance driver wins court battle after lawyers bungle RAF claim
Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally
Three dead and at least a dozen injured after bus plunges off bridge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos