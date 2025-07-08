Briefing the media on Monday, Cameron said eight weeks ago they started questioning how Matlala's company continues to receive accreditation from the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) despite allegations of past transgressions.
“After questioning PSIRA about how they continue to allow accreditation, the answer was they couldn’t find a transgression,” Cameron said.
“If it were you and me who kept firearms illegally at a property where they are not registered to be kept and that is not fit and proper for keeping the firearms, we would not only face criminal procedures, but we would obviously have our firearms seized. All the firearms were returned to the security company, and despite parliamentary questions submitted two months ago, there has been no answer.”
The revelation has sparked a debate on social media.
Here are reactions from X:
Cache of firearms seized from MaMkhize’s home belonged to Matlala’s company: Ian Cameron
Image: kwa_mamkhize/ Instagram
Police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron has revealed the cache of firearms seized from controversial businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize's home in Durban last year belonged to the security company owned by businessman Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala.
In November 2024, more than 40 firearms were confiscated from Mkhize's mansion during a raid by the Hawks, police and SA Revenue Service.
Matlala was implicated in damning allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against senior law enforcement officials, accusing them of interfering in cases police are investigating.
Mkhwanazi said WhatsApp messages found on Matlala's phone allegedly link police minister Senzo Mchunu to communications through an associate, Brown Mogotsi.
Matlala was arrested on May 14 on three counts of attempted murder. His company was awarded a R360m contract by the SA Police Service in 2024.
POLL | Do you believe MaMkhize was in the dark about the illegal firearms found in her mansion?
Briefing the media on Monday, Cameron said eight weeks ago they started questioning how Matlala's company continues to receive accreditation from the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) despite allegations of past transgressions.
“After questioning PSIRA about how they continue to allow accreditation, the answer was they couldn’t find a transgression,” Cameron said.
“If it were you and me who kept firearms illegally at a property where they are not registered to be kept and that is not fit and proper for keeping the firearms, we would not only face criminal procedures, but we would obviously have our firearms seized. All the firearms were returned to the security company, and despite parliamentary questions submitted two months ago, there has been no answer.”
The revelation has sparked a debate on social media.
Here are reactions from X:
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Mkhwanazi's bombshell: ANC urges Ramaphosa to act on 'grave' allegations
'Grave national security concern': Ramaphosa calls for restraint amid tensions in SAPS
MaMkhize unfazed as taxman auctions 14 of her luxury cars
MaMkhize finds herself between a rock and a hard place after Sars raid
Sbu Mpisane break-in: ‘They came to kill me and have been here before’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos