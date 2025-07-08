South Africa

Crystal meth and cellphones found in raid at Kgosi Mampuru Prison

08 July 2025 - 21:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Contraband items were found in the possession of inmates at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria during a raid on Tuesday night. File photo.
Contraband items were found in the possession of inmates at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria during a raid on Tuesday night. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Laird Forbes

Officials discovered crystal meth and cellphones at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria on Tuesday evening. 

Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale is leading a surprise raid at the prison.

The department of correctional services previously said that the raids are part of a broader, uncompromising campaign to rid correctional centres of contraband and eliminate criminal networks from within.

It said that while removing illegal items is the key focus, equal attention is being given to preventing their entry in the first place.

On Sunday, the department led a raid at Baviaanspoort correctional centre after intelligence indicated that a group of inmates had phones and were actively scamming members of the public.

Thobakgale led a specialised team and the raid resulted in the confiscation of several phones and other contraband items.

According to the department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, investigations revealed that inmates had created sophisticated hideout spots within their cells to conceal the devices.

“What is more alarming is that these illicit activities were carried out in broad daylight, raising serious concerns about lapses in vigilance and continuous monitoring by officials. This glaring security breach has prompted the national commissioner to demand a full report from the centre's management, explaining how such activities could have occurred on their watch,” Nxumalo said.

He said as part of the immediate corrective action, all identified inmates involved in the scams have been transferred to the maximum-security unit (C-max) at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre. Forensic analysis will be conducted on the confiscated mobile phones to trace the extent of the scam and assist in any further legal processes.

TimesLIVE

Groenewald calls for corporal punishment for those who can't afford bail

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald has suggested the revival of corporal punishment for individuals unable to afford bail for minor ...
Politics
6 days ago

Public works in disarray with millions wasted

A company contracted by Public Works to build a courthouse for R285m was replaced at the final stretch — with just R10m in work outstanding — and the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Alexi Bizos' application for leave to appeal against assault conviction dismissed

The Johannesburg magistrate's court has dismissed Alexi Bizos’ application for leave to appeal against his conviction of assault with intention to ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye' South Africa
  2. No social grants suspended: Sassa South Africa
  3. Pensioner loses more than R150k in three days South Africa
  4. Security beefed up at Mkhwanazi’s home after explosive allegations South Africa
  5. POLL | Did Mkhwanazi cross the line by going public with SAPS concerns? South Africa

Latest Videos

Kenya Protests: At Least 11 Dead in Clashes
Trump criticizes Musk's new 'America Party' as feud grows | REUTERS