Home affairs offices will be open until 6pm on weekdays until July 21.
Department spokesperson Siya Qoza said the two-hour extension in operating hours is to assist people, including pupils, who want to apply for and collect their IDs during the school holidays.
To reduce queues, appointments before visiting offices can be booked on the department's website.
Home affairs has also introduced dedicated counters for collections in large offices that process smart ID Cards and passports, where space allows.
People who have been waiting three weeks or more for their ID cards are encouraged to visit their home affairs offices to check if their cards are ready for collection.
TimesLIVE
Extended hours at home affairs offices during school holidays
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
Home affairs offices will be open until 6pm on weekdays until July 21.
Department spokesperson Siya Qoza said the two-hour extension in operating hours is to assist people, including pupils, who want to apply for and collect their IDs during the school holidays.
To reduce queues, appointments before visiting offices can be booked on the department's website.
Home affairs has also introduced dedicated counters for collections in large offices that process smart ID Cards and passports, where space allows.
People who have been waiting three weeks or more for their ID cards are encouraged to visit their home affairs offices to check if their cards are ready for collection.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
South Africa rises in global passport rankings, breaking into top-50
The anguished plight of SA's invisible children
Sassa flags identity theft syndicate targeting poorest of the poor
No fiscal reform without digital reform
Smart ID cards now available to more than 1.4-million naturalised citizens and permanent residents
Immigration advisory board to advise home affairs on policy
Home affairs' 'Santa Claus' minister proud of his team and their work in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos