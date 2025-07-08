Two deaths have been recorded in the Free State since the start of the winter initiation season, while a joint effort by the community, the Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee (PICC) and the police has led to the rescue of 21 initiates from an illegal initiation school in Theunissen.
Free State records two deaths, rescues 21 from illegal initiation school
Two deaths have been recorded in the Free State since the start of the winter initiation season, while a joint effort by the community, the Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee (PICC) and the police has led to the rescue of 21 initiates from an illegal initiation school in Theunissen.
One death was recorded in Botshabelo and another in Bethulie. Police are investigating the cases.
The Free State co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta) confirmed the illegal initiation school has been closed and the initiates reunited with their families.
“One of the initiates has been taken to hospital for medical attention,” it said.
“In Bethulie, two male initiates received medical attention after they were found with swollen feet. The cause of their condition is still being investigated. In Vrede, Thabo Mofutsanyana district, two cases of missing initiates were reported to the police. The initiates are aged 15 and 27,” said Cogta spokesperson Zimasa Mbewu.
Six criminal cases have been opened with law enforcement agencies in the province.
Limpopo MEC Makamu saddened by death of initiate with underlying health condition
Four arrests were made in Theunissen: a school principal and three caregivers.
The department urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any illegal initiation schools operating.
The initiation season opened on June 27 and will close on July 18, aligning with provincial school holidays.
The province recorded the second-highest number of deaths last year at 26.
The department said one of the contributors to fatalities and injuries during customary initiation is the continued operation of illegal schools.
“The legislation requires that all customary initiation schools be registered with the PICC three months before the commencement of the initiation season for them to be regarded as legal and not operating outside the regulatory framework,” Mbewu said.
“Parents and/or guardians are encouraged to investigate and ensure the initiation schools where their children are enrolled are registered with the PICC and comply with the Customary Initiation Act. Unregistered initiation schools will be regarded as illegal and legislation will be enforced.”
